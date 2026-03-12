Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,906 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $40,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,306,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.2% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,175,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,370,000 after purchasing an additional 554,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,011,000 after purchasing an additional 528,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after purchasing an additional 515,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,725.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 450,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 425,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

