1,730,817 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,730,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.59% of LXP Industrial Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. KeyCorp cut LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

