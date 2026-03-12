Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 1,159,466 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,466 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.83% of Healthpeak Properties worth $111,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Further Reading

