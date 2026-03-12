Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Invests $21.95 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 519,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,952,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 273.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,159.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of OHI opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 138.86%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

