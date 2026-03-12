Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,344 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.31% of Clearway Energy worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,473,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,621 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 745,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of CWEN opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.68). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4602 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

