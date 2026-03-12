Burford Capital Limited $BUR Stock Position Increased by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,250 shares during the period. Burford Capital makes up 12.2% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.85% of Burford Capital worth $48,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,260,000 after buying an additional 496,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,078,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,432,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,974,000 after acquiring an additional 455,627 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,966,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,114 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 325.4% in the second quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,917 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burford Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 147.0%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital (NYSE: BUR) is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

