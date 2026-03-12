Cigna Group $CI Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.42.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6%

CI stock opened at $260.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

