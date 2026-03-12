Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 1.0% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 47.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Reports say Tilman Fertitta is in exclusive talks to buy Caesars for about $7 billion after topping a competing bid, creating takeover speculation and a likely acquisition premium versus the company’s market cap. Tilman Fertitta in talks to buy Caesars – Reuters Tilman Fertitta in Talks to Buy Caesars – WSJ Caesars stock jumps on takeover talk – Investing.com

February short interest fell from ~34.78M to ~30.54M shares (a ~12% decline), representing about 15.2% of the float — lower short exposure can reduce downside pressure and make upward moves more sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: A regulatory LULD (limit up / limit down) trading pause was triggered in the afternoon, indicating elevated intraday volatility but not signaling fundamental change.

A regulatory LULD (limit up / limit down) trading pause was triggered in the afternoon, indicating elevated intraday volatility but not signaling fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: March short-interest entries in some feeds show 0 shares (and NaN changes) for March 10–11; this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and should be treated as unreliable until official clears are posted.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

