Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 136,482 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 115.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,482 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Emprise Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

