Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.52. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 7,001 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.52. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

