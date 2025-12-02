Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NUV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 105,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,215. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

