NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 207,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.51.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 26.09%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NAPCO Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,352. The trade was a 95.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 86.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,779,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after buying an additional 824,945 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 749,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,305,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 295,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 financial beat — NAPCO reported diluted EPS of $0.38 vs. consensus $0.33 and net revenues of $48.2M (?12% YoY). Management also posted higher gross and net margins versus a year ago, which supports stronger profitability expectations. Read More.

Q2 financial beat — NAPCO reported diluted EPS of $0.38 vs. consensus $0.33 and net revenues of $48.2M (?12% YoY). Management also posted higher gross and net margins versus a year ago, which supports stronger profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue runway — Management signaled a prospective recurring service revenue run?rate of roughly $99M based on January 2026 RSR, with RSR showing ~90% gross margin. This raises revenue visibility and recurring cash flow quality, a clear positive for valuation and predictability. Read More.

Recurring revenue runway — Management signaled a prospective recurring service revenue run?rate of roughly $99M based on January 2026 RSR, with RSR showing ~90% gross margin. This raises revenue visibility and recurring cash flow quality, a clear positive for valuation and predictability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.15/share (7% increase), reinforcing a shareholder?friendly capital allocation stance and signaling confidence in cash flow. (Record date Mar 12, payable Apr 3.)

Dividend increase — The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.15/share (7% increase), reinforcing a shareholder?friendly capital allocation stance and signaling confidence in cash flow. (Record date Mar 12, payable Apr 3.) Positive Sentiment: Market reaction / coverage — Multiple outlets reported the strong Q2 beat and revenue beat, fueling momentum in the stock as investors re?rate growth prospects. Read More.

Market reaction / coverage — Multiple outlets reported the strong Q2 beat and revenue beat, fueling momentum in the stock as investors re?rate growth prospects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — The full Q2 earnings call transcript and the investor presentation are published; they contain management commentary and detail on RSR trends and product mix that investors should review for guidance and margin drivers. Read More.

Earnings materials available — The full Q2 earnings call transcript and the investor presentation are published; they contain management commentary and detail on RSR trends and product mix that investors should review for guidance and margin drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Data and snapshots — Brief earnings snapshots and press summaries are available from MarketBeat and news services for quick reference on the quarter’s metrics and analyst reactions. Read More.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

