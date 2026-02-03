Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 184,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.