LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Benchmark from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cross Research set a $53.00 price objective on LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. LiveRamp has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 231,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

