Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Alarum Technologies updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

ALAR opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Alarum Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alarum Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alarum Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.15% of Alarum Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.