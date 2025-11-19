RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Zacks reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 14.48%.

RGC Resources Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 16,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,615. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGCO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RGC Resources by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Further Reading

