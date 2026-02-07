Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Issues Earnings Results

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 165.86%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter.
Here are the key takeaways from Acadian Asset Management’s conference call:
- Acadian reported record net client cash flows of $29.4 billion for 2025 and ended the year with a record $177.5 billion in AUM, driven by diversified inflows across enhanced, extension, and emerging markets strategies.
- Operating performance strengthened: full?year ENI revenue rose ~9% to nearly $549 million, ENI EPS reached a record $3.25, Adjusted EBITDA grew, and ENI operating margin expanded to 35.5% (45.7% in Q4 on an operating basis).
- U.S. GAAP net income and EPS declined (Q4 net income down 18%, EPS down 14%; full?year net income down 6%), primarily due to increased non?cash expenses from valuation changes in Acadian LLC equity and profits interests.
- Balance sheet and capital allocation improved: management refinanced senior notes, cut gross leverage to ~1.0x (net ~0.5x), paused repurchases during refinancing but plans to resume buybacks, and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share.
- Investment track record and pipeline remain strong, with >95% of strategies by revenue outperforming benchmarks over multi?year periods and a durable, diverse institutional pipeline supporting continued growth in 2026.
Shares of AAMI stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. 405,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,340. Acadian Asset Management has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.
Several brokerages have commented on AAMI. Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadian Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,116,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a large dividend increase — quarterly dividend raised to $0.10 (annualized yield ~0.8%), up 900% from the prior $0.01 payment, with record date March 13 and pay date March 27. The move signals confidence in cash flow and is likely supporting the stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong client flows and AUM momentum: $5.4B of Q4 net client inflows and record assets under management, which supports revenue growth prospects and recurring fee income. Acadian signals continued positive momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst update: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $52 to $54 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, giving modest upside vs. recent levels and likely adding buying interest. RBC raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q4 presentation and earnings call transcript for details on guidance, margin drivers and pipeline; slides and multiple transcripts are available. Q4 slide deck Earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results slightly missed consensus: EPS $1.32 vs. $1.38 estimate and revenue $169.7M — the miss is a short-term negative catalyst and explains some sell-side caution despite strong flows. AAMI misses Q4 estimates
Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.
The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.
