Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Issues Earnings Results

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 165.86%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Acadian Asset Management's conference call:

Acadian reported record net client cash flows of $29.4 billion for 2025 and ended the year with a record $177.5 billion in AUM, driven by diversified inflows across enhanced, extension, and emerging markets strategies.

Operating performance strengthened: full‑year ENI revenue rose ~9% to nearly $549 million, ENI EPS reached a record $3.25, Adjusted EBITDA grew, and ENI operating margin expanded to 35.5% (45.7% in Q4 on an operating basis).

U.S. GAAP net income and EPS declined (Q4 net income down 18%, EPS down 14%; full‑year net income down 6%), primarily due to increased non‑cash expenses from valuation changes in Acadian LLC equity and profits interests.

Balance sheet and capital allocation improved: management refinanced senior notes, cut gross leverage to ~1.0x (net ~0.5x), paused repurchases during refinancing but plans to resume buybacks, and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share.

Investment track record and pipeline remain strong, with >95% of strategies by revenue outperforming benchmarks over multi‑year periods and a durable, diverse institutional pipeline supporting continued growth in 2026.

Shares of AAMI stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. 405,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,340. Acadian Asset Management has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAMI. Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadian Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,116,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Management announced a large dividend increase — quarterly dividend raised to $0.10 (annualized yield ~0.8%), up 900% from the prior $0.01 payment, with record date March 13 and pay date March 27. The move signals confidence in cash flow and is likely supporting the stock.

Company reported strong client flows and AUM momentum: $5.4B of Q4 net client inflows and record assets under management, which supports revenue growth prospects and recurring fee income.

Analyst update: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $52 to $54 and maintained a "sector perform" rating, giving modest upside vs. recent levels and likely adding buying interest.

Investors can review the full Q4 presentation and earnings call transcript for details on guidance, margin drivers and pipeline; slides and multiple transcripts are available.

Q4 results slightly missed consensus: EPS $1.32 vs. $1.38 estimate and revenue $169.7M — the miss is a short-term negative catalyst and explains some sell-side caution despite strong flows.

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

