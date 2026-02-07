Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.561-0.561 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.2 billion-$31.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.1 billion.

Subaru Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of FUJHY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 223,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,605. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.49%.Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well?established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

