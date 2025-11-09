MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.
About MAN GRP PLC/ADR
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MAN GRP PLC/ADR
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Investors Have Flocked to 2 Unorthodox ETFs This Month
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.