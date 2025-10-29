Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.80.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $275.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.99. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $177.59 and a 12 month high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.