Q1 Earnings Forecast for FormFactor Issued By Zacks Research

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore increased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $64.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $107.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 84.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $206,140.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,252.30. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 8,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $815,628.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,348,036.04. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 99,862 shares of company stock worth $7,722,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

