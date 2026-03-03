SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered SunocoCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, SunocoCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get SunocoCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SunocoCorp

SunocoCorp Stock Performance

SunocoCorp Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SUNC opened at $59.85 on Friday. SunocoCorp has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $60.46.

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunocoCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunocoCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.