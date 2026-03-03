SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Research lowered SunocoCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, SunocoCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
SunocoCorp Stock Performance
SunocoCorp Company Profile
Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.
