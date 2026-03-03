StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE:SARO opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. StandardAero has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. StandardAero’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

StandardAero declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 726,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,884.60. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,343,000.

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

