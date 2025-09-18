David Schwarzbach Sells 10,000 Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $312,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,923.04. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 835.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $266,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Yelp by 100.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,093 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 339.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,587 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

