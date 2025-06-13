Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of ILKAY remained flat at $12.61 during trading hours on Friday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

