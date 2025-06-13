Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
Shares of ILKAY remained flat at $12.61 during trading hours on Friday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
