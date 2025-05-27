Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 40883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 474,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 215,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.