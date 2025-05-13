D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO)

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRVO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CervoMed from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CervoMed from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CervoMed from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jones Trading raised CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

CervoMed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVO opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. CervoMed has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.23.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CervoMed will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CervoMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CervoMed by 8,159.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CervoMed during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CervoMed during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Stories

