TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TIO Networks Corp. (CVE:TNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as high as C$3.33. TIO Networks shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.33.
TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.
