Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Releases Earnings Results

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 3,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.03. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

