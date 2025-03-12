Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Balfour Beatty had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 451.20 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 338.80 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 476.40 ($6.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 442.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

