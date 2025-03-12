Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 3rd

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.06.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

