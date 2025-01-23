StockNews.com Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to Buy

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
MUSA opened at $481.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
