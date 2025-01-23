StockNews.com Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to Buy

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.0 %

MUSA opened at $481.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Murphy USA by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

