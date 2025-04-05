CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CardioGenics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
CardioGenics Stock Performance
CardioGenics Company Profile
CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CardioGenics
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.