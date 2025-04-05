Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.85 ($0.62). Approximately 1,023,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 441,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.63).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Trading Down 10.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.84 million and a PE ratio of -26.07.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 7.92 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 127.97%.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.

The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

