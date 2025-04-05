Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 299 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 302.26 ($3.90). 588,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,560,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.50 ($3.92).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 323.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Baltic Classifieds Group

In related news, insider Simonas Orkinas sold 115,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.42), for a total value of £395,379.53 ($510,035.51). Also, insider Edmund Williams bought 9,139 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £27,417 ($35,367.65). 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

