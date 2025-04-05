RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €30.56 ($33.58) and traded as high as €33.94 ($37.30). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.76 ($37.10), with a volume of 2,307,344 shares changing hands.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is €30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.57.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
