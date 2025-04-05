Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 24,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 31,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$254.41 million, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

