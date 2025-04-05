abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.05. 108,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 67,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Down 5.0 %

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of abrdn Global Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.