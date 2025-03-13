High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

