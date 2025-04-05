Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.51. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 3,283 shares changing hands.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

