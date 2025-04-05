West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.22 and last traded at $78.03. Approximately 331,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,222% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.