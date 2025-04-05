Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFMW) Shares Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFMW – Get Free Report) were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 21,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 18,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 24.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Sunshine Biopharma
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
