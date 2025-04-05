Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.62 and traded as high as C$16.53. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$15.94, with a volume of 80,903 shares changing hands.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$248.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.63.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

