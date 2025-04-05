Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.93 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.60). Approximately 951,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 702,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.62).

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.

