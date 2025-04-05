B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.97 ($8.57) and traded as high as GBX 694 ($8.95). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.90), with a volume of 9,531 shares changing hands.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £244.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 682.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 664.89.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a GBX 6.78 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $5.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Activity at B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.58), for a total transaction of £111,450 ($143,769.35). 82.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.