Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.27). Approximately 14,405,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Currys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURY

Currys Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,634.67). 10.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.