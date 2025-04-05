PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $53.98. 122,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 58,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 488,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 281,727 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,916,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

