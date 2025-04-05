NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Down 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was down 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 571,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,230,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.
NaaS Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.
