MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 30.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) fell 30.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. 34,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 557% from the average session volume of 5,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.75.

