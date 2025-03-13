GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 35.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shot up 35.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03). 21,580,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,765% from the average session volume of 1,156,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.09.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

